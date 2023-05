Man found dead on side of the road on Westside.

A man in his 60s was found dead in a wooded area off Harlow Boulevard on the Westside on Sunday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The man was homeless, according to JSO.

JSO said the man did have some injuries, but his cause of death has not been determined. Officers are also not sure if foul play was involved in the death.

JSO is still trying to identify the man.

If you have any information about this, you’re urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.