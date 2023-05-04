JSO looking for woman witnesses said was screaming, pushed into vehicle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a woman and a man Thursday after witnesses suspect that the woman could be in danger.

Witnesses said they heard 24-year-old Mejia Gonzalez screaming in a parking lot in a neighborhood near Gate Parkway West and saw Gonzalez being pushed into a vehicle by an unknown man, who JSO identified as 31-year-old Jeison Santos after an investigation.

The witnesses believed Gonzalez was attempting to get out of the vehicle as it drove away, JSO said.

JSO has not identified what type of vehicle the two may be in or where they may be heading. Police are looking for the two to ensure they are safe.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call 904-630-0500.