Lost (symbols of) love: Are these your rings?

An engagement and wedding ring were found at Jacksonville Beach. Are they yours?

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A pair of rings was recently discovered along the local coastline and now the search is own for the owner.

A News4JAX viewer named Joe messaged us Thursday night with a photo of the matching engagement and wedding rings telling us he had recently found them at Jacksonville Beach near Lynch’s Irish Pub.

“I’m sure whoever lost them is heartbroken,” Joe wrote.

Both bands appear to be silver. The engagement ring has a square-cut diamond with what appears to be eight smaller diamonds on each side of the band. The wedding ring has three larger diamonds bookended by smaller diamonds. There are serial numbers inside the rings that will help identify them.

If you believe these rings belong to you, please email insider@wjxt.com and provide the inscription information. We will verify it and get back to you.