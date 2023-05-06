Person shot in drive-by in Riverside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A person was driven to a hospital after being shot in the lower back according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO says around 3AM Saturday a person was shot while in a car at Margaret and Forest Streets. Police say the victim had non-life-threatening injuries.

JSO says a second car pulled up to the victim’s car and fired one shot. Police say it is investigating to determine if this was targeted or random as there were other people in the victim’s car at the time of the shooting.