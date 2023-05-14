Crews responding to fire at senior apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Multiple Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews are responding to a fire Sunday afternoon at a senior apartment complex in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood.

News4JAX crews saw smoke coming from the second floor of a building in the complex near Soutel Drive and Norfolk Boulevard.

Residents were evacuated from the second and third floors.

A Jacksonville Transportation Authority bus was brought in for residents to sit in while they waited for crews to get the situation under control.

This is a developing story.