More than 2 million Floridians expected to travel for Memorial Day, AAA says

According to AAA’s 2023 Memorial Day Travel Forecast, nearly 2.4 million Floridians will journey 50 miles or more during the holiday weekend, which is 172,000 more than last year and 96,000 more than before the pandemic, in 2019.

Florida travel numbers are set to reach new record highs in both the auto and air travel categories. An estimated 2.1 million Floridians will drive, which is 137,000 more than last year. Meanwhile, 208,000 are expected to fly, which is 25,000 more passengers than last year’s holiday.

“Memorial Day weekend is the kickoff to what promises to be a very busy summer travel season,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Despite various inflationary pressures, consumer spending is strong, and Americans still want to travel. Because of that, we’ve seen demand come roaring back, beyond pre-pandemic levels in Florida.”

Best and worst times to travel