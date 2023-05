An 18-year-old man is being held in the St. Johns County jail on murder charges connected to the death of a law enforcement officer.

Vergilio Aguilar Mendez was booked just after 4 this morning.

He’s currently charged with resisting arrest, and murder while resisting an officer.

His booking details show he is being held without bond and is also on an immigration hold.

