SJC deputy dies on duty after altercation

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s office is asking for prayers following the unexpected passing of a deputy.

Around 9 p.m. on Friday, Sergeant Michael Kunovich was called to the 2500 block of SR16 in St. Augustine.

In an online post, the sheriff’s office wrote Sgt. Kunovich was involved in an altercation, experienced medical distress and collapsed.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officers lined the street to pay their respects as the 25-year veteran of the department left the hospital.

SJCSO Major Crimes detectives are actively investigating.