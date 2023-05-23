Man found shot to death in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Detectives are investigating after a shooting left a man dead Tuesday morning in Jacksonville Beach.

Police said the man was found on 10th Street South near 1st Avenue South. Police said they aren’t releasing any more information about the man until his family is notified.

Crime scene tape stretched from 1st Street to 2nd Street for hours Tuesday, starting around 7 a.m.

Multiple Jacksonville Beach Police units were at the scene as investigators took pictures and searched the area, placing red flags.

Neighbors said they didn’t hear anything Tuesday morning. Police asked if they had heard gunshots, fireworks,or tires screeching.

The scene was very active around noon Tuesday.