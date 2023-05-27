One killed in ATV Crash

OCANA, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol says an ATV rider was killed and another person injured after a crash late Friday night.

FHP says a 41-year-old man a 40-year-old female passenger were on an ATV illegally operating on a roadway. FHP says the driver hit a parked utility trailer on SW 56th Avenue.

Both people were thrown from the ATV. The driver was killed on the scene. The female passenger was transported with critical injuries.

FHP does not release crash victims’ names, but the report states both people were from Ocala.