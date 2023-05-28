Friends hold vigil to remember motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Beach Boulevard

A vigil was held just one day after a motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Beach Boulevard.

The vigil was put together together by friends of 28-year-old Lester Bagalihog also known as Nico, who was killed when a Chevy Tahoe ran over his motorcycle and another motorcyclist at the red light on Beach Blvd by Tamaya Boulevard. The entire incident was also caught on camera.

Close friends met in the Regency area in remembrance of Bagalihog. They also held a motorcycle ride from the Regency Mall to the vigil that was held near the crash site.

Lester "Nico" Bagalihog (Courtesy of family)

The Florida Highway Patrol arrested the driver of the SUV hours after the incident after the SUV was located near DeSalvo Road.

Edwin Rumaldo Almendares Amaya is charged with vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash and operating without a driver’s license.

He made his first appearance in court Saturday and has a total bond of over $800,000.