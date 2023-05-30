JSO, family searching for young sisters who didn’t return home from Westside park

The children, who are sisters, Makayla & Maliah, were reported missing by family after failing to return home from the neighborhood park.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching Tuesday night for two children who didn’t return home from a neighborhood park on the Westside.

According to JSO, the sisters, Makayla, 7, and Maliah, 10, were last seen walking in the 500 block of Chaffee Road around 1:30 p.m.

Makayla was wearing a dark-colored oversized t-shirt, unknown-color shorts and unknown-color sandals. Maliah was wearing a white t-shirt with a dark emblem on the front, light-colored shorts, and grey and white sneakers.

Anyone who has seen Maliah or Makayla, or has any information which could assist in the search is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.