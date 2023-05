Crews responding to the deadly crash on SR 206 on Tuesday night.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A 72-year-old man is dead after his pick-up truck hit an SUV on State Road 206, then traveled off the road and hit a tree on Tuesday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver of the pick-up truck died at the scene, FHP said, but the driver of the other vehicle had no injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.