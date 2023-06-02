‘It was very traumatic’: Woman pleading for answers after Memorial Day hit-and-run leaves her injured, frustrated

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville woman is pleading for a driver to come forward after she was left stranded and hurt in a hit-and-run crash on Memorial Day.

Mykia Brown was hit while driving on I-95 South on the bridge just past the Myrtle Avenue exit. According to paperwork from the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened a little after 6:30 p.m. on Memorial Day.

Brown said all she remembers is seeing the truck driver going through traffic recklessly.

“Next thing you know, he just turned his wheel, forced his way in my lane until we were attached car to car,” Brown said. “He drove me about six to 10 feet until he got free from my car. It was very traumatic.”

There is not a lot of information about the truck involved, and Brown could not get a good description. She said all she remembers is that it was a white semi that should have significant damage to its left side.

“I am 25 years old. I have a son,” she said. “You don’t know if you took a life or not.”

Brown is thankful she is alive, but her life hasn’t been the same since Memorial Day.

“The pain is unbearable,” she said. “Accepting this new lifestyle is not easy -- mentally, physically or emotionally.”

Camille Ford, Brown’s mother, is furious to see her daughter dealing with this.

“We need to know that this guy is going to be held accountable for what he did,” Ford said about the unidentified truck driver. “You could have possibly taken a life. You need to be held accountable.”

Ford posted about the crash on social media, which got hundreds of reactions, comments and shares.

Brown said she has several injuries, including fractures in her back, and has to wear a neck brace. She will need to go through physical therapy and does not know when she can work again.

“I would like some closure,” Brown said.

“I thank God that she made it through the accident,” Ford said. “I just continue to pray.”

Ford and Brown hope the driver will come forward.

Brown said a man did pull over and helped her out of her car before she went to the hospital. He stayed with her at the scene and spoke with investigators.

Anyone with information on the crash can call FHP at 904-645-4000.