Sheriff: ‘Escalating criminal’ arrested after drive-thru ATM armed robbery spree

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters announced an arrest that he said put an end to a crime spree that could have ended in serious injury or death if investigators hadn’t tracked down the suspect.

He said Jarvae Hines, who is facing multiple felony charges, escalated his crimes from armed robbery to attempted kidnapping to firing a gun.

During each incident in a stretch from May 9-May 15, Hines used a black revolver and wore a mask as he held up victims at drive-thru ATMs, Waters said.

Hines previously served a seven-year prison sentence for carjacking.