Duval County inmate dies while in hospital for ‘prior medical condition,’ JSO says

(Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 62-year-old inmate died Monday at a local hospital, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO said Marvin McBride was being treated at a hospital for a prior medical condition since May 8, according to police.

Police said McBride remained at the hospital under doctors’ care until he died.

He was arrested on April 18 and charged with delivering meth with 1000 feet of a place of worship.

JSO is still investigating as it awaits autopsy results from the medical examiner’s office.