Clay County youth softball coach pleads guilty for child sex abuse images

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A 43-year-old Clay County youth softball coach has pleaded guilty to two counts of production and attempted production of child sexual abuse material.

Andrew Lynn Overheul from Orange Park faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years, up to 60 years, in federal prison. A sentencing date has not been scheduled.

Overheul was arrested April 26 on six counts of producing and attempting to produce child sexual abuse files.

According to the indictment, Overheul coerced four underage victims to engage in sexually explicit conduct to make photos and videos with some going back to 2016. The indictment said the alleged crimes occurred in both Illinois and Florida.

News4JAX spoke with Overheul’s neighbors. One neighbor said his family moved into Orange Park several months ago.

Another neighbor said he witnessed authorities raid the home, “He told me that it was a knock search warrant. They knocked, waited a few seconds, and then kicked the door in and took all his electronics.”

Overheul is a youth softball coach for the Orange Park Athletic Association. News4JAX reached out to the association president for comment.

This case was investigated by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the Northeast Florida (NEFL) INTERCEPT Task Force.

This case is brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

If you know of a child being abused, call the Florida Abuse Hotline at 800-962-2873. If you would like more information about prevention education programs for youth and adults, please contact the Monique Burr Foundation at 904-642-0210.