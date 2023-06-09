Document: Read the full indictment laying out the case against former President Donald Trump

(Charlie Neibergall, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - Former President Donald Trump attends an event with supporters at the Westside Conservative Breakfast, in Des Moines, Iowa, Thursday, June 1, 2023. Trump described a Pentagon plan of attack and shared a classified map related to a military operation, according to an indictment unsealed Friday, June 9. The document marks the Justice Departments first official confirmation of a criminal case against Trump arising from the retention of hundreds of documents at his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

MIAMI – Top secret records seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump’s home included details on foreign nation’s nuclear capabilities.

That’s according to an indictment unsealed Friday that also alleges that he described a Pentagon “plan of attack” and shared a classified map related to a military operation.

Trump is now facing 37 felony charges related to the mishandling of classified documents.

The 49-page document, which can be read in its entirety below, marks the Justice Department’s first official confirmation of a criminal case against Trump arising from the retention of hundreds of documents at his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago.

READ: Full Trump Indictment Document