GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – The Glynn County Sheriff’s Office says it is searching for Linnea Miller who is 14-years-old.

The Sheriff’s Office says Miller has high-functioning autism. She was last seen Saturday evening at 8:30 P.M. on Green Swamp Road.

Authorities say she may have been picked up by an online predator. If you have information on Miller’s whereabouts you’re asked to call (912) 554-3645.