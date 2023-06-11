Community shows love for Fernandina Beach cheerleader diagnosed with brain cancer after fall

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – Fernandina Beach community members rallied together to support a cheerleader who learned she was diagnosed with cancer after a fall at practice.

After the fall, 16-year-old Mary Taylor suffered a concussion. She received an MRI and doctors said they found a tumor on her brain.

A biopsy revealed that Taylor was diagnosed with pineoblastoma.

Christina Duffy, Taylor’s family friend, described the 16-year-old as a bubbly, friendly and athletic teen, who is passionate about cheering and horseback riding.

Duffy said after weeks of chemotherapy, Taylor underwent surgery to remove parts of the tumor but suffered complications that led to brain swelling.

“She’s going to have to relearn how to eat, how to walk, how to dress herself Things like that,” Duffy said.

Taylor is going to start another form of therapy called proton radiation to help get rid of the rest of the tumor.

Duffy said she and other community members are raising money to help with bills and services that will help the teen.

The family also started a GoFundMe.

A shop called Retail Therapy donated proceeds from a day of sales to support Taylor’s journey. Gypsy Oak Boutique will donate 25% of all profits to Taylor from sales made on Friday, June 16.

Also, people have done a spaghetti dinner and sent the money to the family.