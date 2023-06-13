1 in life-threatening condition, another injured after shooting at large gathering on Westside

Police on scene of shooting on Eaverson Street on Monday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One man is in life-threatening condition after being shot in the chest, and another man is in non-life-threatening condition after being shot in the hand on Eaverson Street on the Westside on Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO’s initial investigation revealed there was a large gathering of between 100 to 200 people and someone pulled out a gun and shot the victims.

JSO does not have a suspect description.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500 or go online to JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.