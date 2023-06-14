Police release sketch in hopes of identifying skeletal remains

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released two sketches Wednesday in hopes of identifying the skeletal remains found in a wooded area.

The remains of a white male were found on August 9, 2022 in the 6400 block of Barnes Road.

Through skeletal and dental x-rays, a composite sketch was completed. The pictured sketch may portray what the victim looked like at the time of his death.

If you know who the pictured individual is, or have information pertaining to his death, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.