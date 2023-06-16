JEA is giving out free water conservation kits. Here’s how to get one

Get free water-saving products delivered right to your door from JEA

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA is offering its water customers a free water conservation kit just in time for summer.

The kit comes with tools to help reduce your water consumption and keep your water bill low.

Here’s what you’ll get: Two bathroom faucet aerators, two high-efficiency showerheads, a hose nozzle, a kitchen faucet aerator and two toilet leak tablets.

The kit also will include instructions on how to properly install all of these tools into your home.

The items could cost you upwards of $75.

To order a kit, visit JEA’s website.

You can then enter your address to see if you’re eligible for the kit.

If you are, you can order the kit to be delivered.

You can only get one kit per household.