Thousands flock to downtown, Jax Beach to watch spectacular fireworks shows

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fireworks lit up the skies around Duval County and beyond on Tuesday night in celebration.

There were fireworks displays at The Avenues Mall and Ed Austin Regional Park, but the two marquee events were in downtown Jacksonville and at the Jacksonville Beach Pier.

Jacksonville Beach’s free fireworks display lights up the coastline starting at 9 p.m. and people decked out in their red, white, and blue to show their patriotism watched from the sand.

Active serviceman Braeden said Independence Day means a lot to him.

“Being in the military kind of has a little bit in the heart for all my fallen friends and stuff like that it is a big deal to me,” he said.

One man who saw the show downtown said it’s on par with any other big fireworks events across the country.