JSO officer dies by suicide while on duty

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville police officer died by suicide while on duty, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

JSO said the officer’s death has had a “ripple effect” on both the officer’s family and the Sheriff’s Office.

The officer’s family was notified and the sheriff’s office sent its thoughts and prayers as they navigate this unfortunate situation.

“We offer our deepest condolences and ask for privacy for the Officer’s family during this time of great sadness,” JSO said in a statement.

Below is a list of mental health resources: