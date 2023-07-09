Masquerade ball raises money for children to honor sailor killed by drunk driver

Masquerade ball honors Kody Kinkton who was hit and killed by a drunk driver in 2019

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Loved ones held a masquerade ball to honor a sailor who died after being hit by a drunk driver in 2019. Money raised at the event will go toward helping children.

Dakota “Kody” Kinkton was 24 years old when he was riding his motorcycle on Roosevelt Boulevard. He was stationed at Naval Air Station Jacksonville and was riding home from work when he was hit by Daniel Crawford.

Crawford was arrested on suspicion of drinking under the influence and then later arrested again for DUI manslaughter.

Kinkton’s mom, Laura, and his widow, Morgan, created Mia Bella, Inc. after he died in the father of two’s honor. It’s a nonprofit childcare facility that helps all families, especially ones with children who have disabilities or children of parents in the armed services.

“His death was such a tragedy,” his mother said. “Kody was a great kid. He was a good son. He was a good dad. He was a good grandson. He was a good brother.”

The proceeds raised at the masquerade ball will support the children’s tuition. It’s his family’s way of making sure that he still has a hand in helping the community.

While Kody’s family said he probably wouldn’t be too fond of the glitz and glam of the masquerade ball, they know he would have been thrilled to help out the community.

“He’s up there thinking we’re insane, but this is what we like to do,” they said.

Laura and Morgan both said Kody was someone who loved helping others and by having the ball they’re continuing his legacy of helping others.

“What we want [the community] to remember is that he did so much good and that he’s still going good now, even though he’s not here with us,” Laura said.

Laura said she is hoping to raise enough money to help more kids than last year.