Jacksonville officials search for two people involved in ‘suspicious Incident’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman involved in a “suspicious Incident.”

Officials are attempting to locate Ashley Almon who was last seen in the downtown Jacksonville area. Almon is believed to be in the company of Shedrick Almon III.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate the two in an “effort to confirm their safety due to the suspicious circumstances involved.”

They were last seen in a 2010 Silver, Chevrolet Silverado bearing Florida temporary tag ‘DJH0514.’ The vehicle has black wheel guards as seen pictured.

Name: Ashley Dianne Almon

Age: 37

Race: / Sex: Black / Female

Height: / Weight: 5′04″ / 180 pounds

Eyes: / Hair: Brown / Black

Clothing: Unknown

Name: Shedrick Almon III

Age: 36

Race / Sex: Black / Male

Height / Weight: 5′11″ / 180 pounds

Eyes / Hair: Brown / Black

Clothing: Unknown

We are asking for the community’s assistance in locating them to ascertain their safety. Anyone having seen or who knows the whereabouts of Ashley and Shedrick is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.