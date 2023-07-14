Man stabbed in neck at Riverside park ‘joyously’ released from rehab after month-long recovery

Thomas Williams walks out of rehab after being critically stabbed in May

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local man who survived a brutal stabbing while on his lunch break in June reached a major milestone Friday.

After a lengthy recovery at a rehab facility, Thomas Williams was released to go home.

On June 10 police say Raymond Rice, Jr. approached Thomas Williams while he was eating lunch at a park on College Street on the Westside. Police said Rice stabbed Williams in the neck and then carjacked him. Officers found Williams critically wounded and unresponsive.

Now, a month later, Williams is able to walk and head home. JSO officers and detectives were at the rehab facility Friday, cheering Williams on as he left.

Raymond Rice, Jr. has not yet been caught. Anyone who knows where he is, is asked to contact JSO immediately at 904-630-0500..