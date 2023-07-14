Public safety group patrolling the streets looking to grow to continue to help keep city safe

A public safety organization that aims to help patrol the city is looking to add more volunteers.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A public safety organization that aims to help patrol the city is looking to add more volunteers.

Johnny Torres, a member of the group, said Watchful Wings Public Safety wants to help keep the city safe through community policing and outreach programs.

“This is my passion, this is my calling,” Torres said.

Torres said his group wants to keep the community safe by walking neighborhoods and being extra eyes and ears for the police when they’re not around.

He also said he hopes their presence in certain neighborhoods will eventually make a difference.

“We’re basically just a visual deterrent so when people see us they just leave,” Torres said.

Torres said he’s been a part of public safety initiatives in Jacksonville for the last seven years.

Watchful Wings Public Safety used to be a part of the Guardian Angels Safety Patrol.

It’s a worldwide organization, based in New York City, that also patrols neighborhoods to help deter crime.

Torres and his partner’s red shirts and red berets are an ode to that organization.

At one point, Watchful Wings Public Safety had six volunteers. Currently, it’s down to two, but the goal is to have 10.

Watchful Wings has walked with other community members during one of Sheriff T. K. Waters’ community walks.

The group said walks like that are helpful to crime in the city.

According to News4Jax records, last year this time there were 83 homicides and 70 murders.

Currently, the city is at 71 homicides and 52 murders.

Torres said he hopes his group can build off that momentum and help keep the trend going downward.

“We want the residents to trust us and feel safe,” he said.

If anyone is interested in joining the group, information can be found here.