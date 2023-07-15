JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A group of volunteers spent the day cleaning up Hogan’s Creek. Dozens of people picked up trash, litter, and debris in an effort to keep Jacksonville clean.

The age-old term “Don’t be a litterbug” is clearly out of date for some residents in Hogan’s Creek. Volunteers woke up bright and early to collect garbage off the streets and around the parks. Edwin Espinosa even brought his wife and kids out.

“We are just helping out,” said Espinosa.

George Constantino is also helping. He brought his buddies from First Coast Villains, a local community outreach non-profit for men to lend a hand.

Also volunteering Alicia Smith with Groundwork Jacksonville. Smith says it’s crucial for people to start taking care better care of the environment.

“It’s important because it causes other kind of infrastructure issues like if you have a lot of trash that clogs the storm drain, you’re going to have more flooding. It’s also blight, it’s not nice to look at,” “We’re trying to get a lot of this trash that’s kind of floating around from all of the massive flooding that happens here with high tides or rainstorms because we want to harness that before it gets into our waterways.” said Smith.

Children playing on the park’s playground told News4Jax they’re happy because there is no garbage around.