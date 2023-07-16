Popular surgery reminders after the death of Lisa Marie Pressley

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 7, 2015. Presley died Jan. 12, 2023, from the effects of a small bowel obstruction, according to updated Los Angeles coroner's records Thursday, July 13. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Doctors are weighing in after a coroner’s report released this week shows singer, Lisa Marie Presley, died as the result of a complication from bariatric weight loss surgery she had years ago. The report says she likely developed what’s known as a small bowel obstruction.

Bariatric weight loss can be a lifesaver. It’s performed to promote long-term weight loss when diet and exercise alone aren’t working. The doctor I spoke with says while obstructions can happen, what happened to Lisa Marie Presley overall is very rare.

Six months after Lisa Marie Presley was found unresponsive in her California home, we’re getting a clearer picture of what led to her untimely death. While it’s unclear exactly what bariatric surgery Presley had, what is clear is she had a small bowel obstruction. Dr. Husain Abbas is a bariatric surgeon with H-C-A Florida Memorial Hospital. He explains what a bowel obstruction does to the body.

“It’s as if you imagine a garden hose, and the garden hose twists on itself. That’s basically what it’s doing. So, if you imagine your bowel, the blood vessel goes through to it, and it twists on itself and it cuts its own blood supply. So, if you don’t untwist it, that’s basically all you need to do. Is get to it in time, untwist the bowel, and save the bowel,” said Dr. Abbas.

That’s why Dr. Abbas says you need to be aware of the symptoms of small bowel obstruction and act quickly. They include Cramping, Nausea, Bloating, Dehydration, Fever, Lack of appetite, Severe constipation, and especially abdominal pain.

Dr. Abbas says if you get abdominal pain do not mask it with pain medication. And don’t wait to get help.

“The simple rule for all our bariatric patients is if you have abdominal pain, not going away, getting worse, please call us and seek medical attention immediately,” said Abbas.

For those who may have reservations about having this surgery after the news about Presley, Dr. Abbas wants to put their minds at ease.

“This surgery is as safe, probably safer than gull bladder surgery. In terms of its risk, in terms of its mortality which we had here, and also the complications. So very, very low. and the benefits significantly outweigh those risks,” said Abbas.