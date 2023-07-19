Police swarm home in East Arlington after double shooting leaves 1 dead

Double shooting on Blue Sky Way in East Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was killed Wednesday morning in a double shooting at a home on Blue Sky Way in East Arlington, according to authorities.

The second victim suffered serious injuries, according to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue.

Blue Sky Way is a cul-de-sac road in a neighborhood off Ashley Melisse Boulevard, which runs between Kernan Boulevard North and Girvin Road.

The scenario of the double shooting is unclear, but Sky4 aerials showed the cul-de-sac blocked off with many Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office cruisers at the scene.

A detective was also at the scene, and the home in the cul-de-sac where the shooting took place was surrounded by crime scene tape.