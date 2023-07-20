St. Augustine doctor accused of running pill mill, trading medication for sex faces federal judge

Dr. Scott Hollington is facing 20 counts of unlawful distribution of prescription drugs, one count of conspiracy, and five counts of obstruction.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A St. Augustine doctor accused of running a pill mill operation was in federal court Wednesday for day three of his federal trial.

On Wednesday, jurors got to hear from undercover federal agents and detectives.

Dr. Scott Hollington is facing 20 counts of unlawful distribution of prescription drugs, one count of conspiracy, and five counts of obstruction.

Hollington spoke to News4JAX in November and he denied any wrongdoing.

“I’m just a doctor trying to help patients,” Hollington said. “That’s all I am. I am not special.”

In federal court, the prosecution showed the jurors videos that were secretly recorded by the undercover operatives.

The videos showed Dr. Hollington prescribing the undercover operatives medication without conducting a physical or going over their medical records.

During cross-examination, Hollington’s defense attorney painted one of the undercover detectives as someone who may work narcotic investigations but knows nothing about medicine and addiction treatment.

The defense is arguing that undercover agents and detectives gave the doctor the false impression that they were drug addicts who did not want to die from street drugs that have the potential to be laced with fentanyl.

The defense said that is relevant because the doctor does not treat pain.

Instead, the defense maintains the doctor treats drug addicts by prescribing medications to help addicts kick their addictions.

Investigators said he did not act alone in this situation. Seven nurse practitioners have also been identified as co-conspirators.

The trial continues Thursday morning and is expected to last through next week.

If convicted, Dr. Hollington could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

Meanwhile, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said it is waiting for the federal trial to end so it can pursue state charges against the doctor connected to allegations he traded medications for sex.