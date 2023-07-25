86º
$3.5 million being considered by city council to help tackle issues like affordable housing, homelessness

Jim Piggott, Reporter

Tags: Jacksonville, Duval County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville’s quality of life is being questioned on Tuesday night.

What issues are important for people living here? The city council worked for months studying those concerns and released a report last year.

On Tuesday, that committee passed on those concerns to the new council leadership.

In the report, and now in the budget under condensation, is funding for over $3.5 million to address the issue of affordable housing, homelessness and health care.

“It’s a start, this is recurring funding. And those dollars, many of those dollars are meant to be very specific to the work they’re doing, for example, access to health care money, is what they asked for in this process,” said councilman Michael Boyland.

The funding is being considered in the budget proposal which the council will take up starting next month.

