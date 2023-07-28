A suspect on a canoe, a man dressed as a store employee & more: Police hope you can solve these crimes with new web page

Investigators are hoping the public steps in to help identify wanted suspects, using security camera footage and cell phone pictures.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Caught in the act and now posted online.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office detectives are using the agency’s website to post pictures of suspects in local crimes big and small.

There are dozens of pictures online right now.

Investigators are hoping the public steps in to help identify wanted suspects, using security camera footage and cell phone pictures.

The Unsolved Cases page on JaxSheriff.org is filled with pictures of people committing crimes in Jacksonville. Maybe you recognize someone. The police certainly hope so.

These are just some of the recent cases detectives are hoping you can help with.

“These are not persons of interest. This is the suspect that actually committed the crime,” said JSO’s Director of Investigations and Homeland Security, Mark Romano.

He said the sheriff’s office has so many cases with good video and pictures.

“We just feel like it’s something that the community can help us with, to help identify these people, and then ultimately, hold these people accountable for the crimes that they’re committing,” Romano said.

Police regularly post leads on social media. They also email them to news stations like News4JAX. However, with so many crimes, they couldn’t send everything out. So this page was born.

”In the month that we’ve had it up, we’ve had 25 people identified that that information goes back to the lead detective or the officer that actually wrote the report, go get warrants and put people in jail,” Romano said.

They are all cases that detectives could likely solve if they get a name.

Anyone has access to the page. The site is UnsolvedCrimes.JaxSheriff.org.

You can click on the pictures for more details and submit a tip to JSO or First Coast Crime Stoppers. Tips to Crime Stoppers are eligible for cash rewards and you can remain anonymous.