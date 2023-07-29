Woman shot over 10 times goes ‘Beyond the Bullet’ to bring the community together against gun violence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman who was shot over 10 times held a celebration for gun violence victims and their loved ones Saturday.

Beyond the Bullet event was organized to bring families together and celebrate the lives of those who are not here anymore.

“It affects a lot of lives, not just the person you take but also their families,” Smith said.

Dozens of people along with Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters and other officers were in attendance.

Smith said she is living her life beyond the bullet.

Feletta Smith said she was shot 13 times with an AK-47 and left to die in 2004.

“I had to play dead to be here today,” Smith said.

Waters said the sheriff’s office is working to ensure it does everything it can to stop the violence in the community.

“Homicides, murders that stuff in our community has no place in a civilized community. I don’t accept it. I don’t give reasons for it. There is never an excuse for it,” Waters said.