I-TEAM: Car dealership that closed 5 months ago leaves former customers stuck without tags, titles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The I-TEAM has an update on a car dealership that closed abruptly five months ago. A former customer of American Car Care Center tells us she is not able to obtain a permanent license plate for her SUV.

Westlake Portfolio Management assumed responsibility for thousands of American Car Care Center customers after it closed in February.

The American Car Care Center had dozens of locations around the country, including three in Jacksonville.

Whitney Davis leased her vehicle just days before the Memphis-based American Car Care Center closed shop at multiple locations across the country.

Five months later, she is still trying to obtain permanent license plates for her Chevrolet SUV from Westlake Portfolio Management.

Davis says she has been subjected to taking monthly trips to the tax collector’s office to purchase a temporary license plate. She has held five license plates since February.

“Money’s being wasted, and nothing is being done,” Davis said.

The I-TEAM looked into Davis’ complaint and learned that Davis is not the only customer having issues with Westlake Portfolio Management. According to filings by the Better Business Bureau, there have been multiple complaints against Westlake’s services since American Car Care Center’s closure.

The I-TEAM contacted the company on Monday and was told that they were not able to talk about Davis’s situation or other customers. The company also urged its customers to be patient as it deals with thousands of leases following the sudden transfer in February.

Davis said the tax collector’s office has instructed her to email the governor and file a formal complaint with the Division of Motorist Services. She has already done both, with no luck. Northeast Better Business Bureau president Tom Stephens says it typically costs $300 to $400 to take legal action against a company.

Davis said she either wants the title to the vehicle or her money back.