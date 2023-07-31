Man dead, woman injured in overnight shooting in New Town area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was killed, and a woman was seriously injured Sunday night on Union Street, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

When deputies responded to the scene around 9:40 p.m. they found a man with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman was also suffering from gunshot wounds, JSO said. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

JSO is talking with people to identify potential witnesses, and attempting to identify the people who were shot.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call JSO at 630-0500 or contact Crimestoppers to remain anonymous at 1-866-845-TIPS.