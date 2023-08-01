Gov. Desantis invites VP Harris to Florida to discuss education amid tumultuous battle about controversal changes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In a tweet Monday night, Jeremy Redfern, who is Gov. Ron Desantis’ press secretary, posted a letter that DeSantis sent to Vice President Kamal Harris.

In the letter, DeSantis writes, “In Florida, we are unafraid to have an open and honest dialogue about the issues. And you clearly have no trouble ducking down to Florida on short notice.”

That was a mention of Harris’ recent trip to Jacksonville where DeSantis criticized her visit.

Harris said during her trip, “We teach our children, not only to tell the truth but to seek knowledge and truth. These extremist so-called leaders should model what we know to be the correct and right approach if we really are invested in the wellbeing of our children.”

DeSantis said he’s willing to speak as early as Wednesday but is willing to work around her busy schedule.