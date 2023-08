Man in his 70s hit and killed in a parking lot.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s office says a man in his 70s was hit and killed in a parking lot on Duval Station Road.

JSO says the man was not in a crosswalk and a driver in a red GMC Terrian did not see the man and hit him.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue transported the man to a hospital where he died.

This marks the 109th traffic fatality in Duval County this year.