JSO investigating death on Stockton Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found dead outside of Stockton Food Mart on Stockton Street around 3:20 a.m. Sunday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

JSO said someone passed by the store, saw the man lying on the ground and called police.

That same person said they saw the same man alive around 9 p.m. Saturday night.

JSO said they don’t believe there was any foul play.

They are investigating to find out how the man died.

JSO is hoping the store or any other nearby businesses have surveillance video that can clarify what happened to the man.

Anyone with information about this is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, or you can contact CrimeStoppers if you would like to remain anonymous at 1-866-845-TIPS.