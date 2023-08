Road construction signs are installed Monday, April 30, 2012 in Springfield, Ill. Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn's administration says it will repair 2,300 miles of road and 500 bridges over the next six years as it uses the last dollars from a massive public-works program. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Schools says to expect delays on the first day at Abess Park Elementary school.

JEA crews are working to replace a failing sanitary sewer manhole off of Abess Boulevard.

School leaders are working in with law enforcement on plans to help alleviate traffic delays.

These include staggered dismissal times.

Duval Schools also expects to see delays with school buses. The contractor it uses needs 130 positions filled. That story can be read here.