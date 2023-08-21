City commission gets ready to discuss Monday new ordinance that could ‘improve’ nightlife in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The St. Augustine City Commission is hosting a workshop Monday to discuss a newly proposed nightlife ordinance that could affect some businesses in the area.

The ordinance asks for businesses that sell alcohol to get an extended hours of operation permit to continue to sell alcohol between midnight to 2 a.m., have at least one member on the staff complete a responsible beverage service training program within the last 12 months and make sure all places that sell alcohol provide appropriate security, whether through surveillance cameras or hiring security staff.

The proposal is in response to an increased number of complaints about certain businesses that serve alcohol after midnight.

Melissa Wissel, the city’s communication director, said it makes the rules for every establishment clear so they can be uniformly enforced.

“The ordinance will improve the quality of nightlife for everyone and make it more enjoyable,” Wissel said.

Martin Cleary, manager at Bar None Saloon, said he plans on attending the meeting because he feels the proposed changes aren’t fair.

Cleary, however, said he doesn’t oppose everything the ordinance mentions. He supports providing adequate security, but he said for a business like his, to potentially have to get an extra permit to serve alcohol is not fair.

“That seems like making us pay extra to do what we’re already doing. We have a liquor license. It’s pretty expensive to serve liquor until two, and I don’t think we should have to pay extra for that hour or two,” he expressed.

Other business owners also agreed that the ordinance was unfair.

The workshop is Monday, August 21 at 9 a.m. at city hall. Residents and business owners are welcome to express their concerns.