Man dies after stabbing in Commonwealth area, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was stabbed Thursday night on Lane Avenue and died at a hospital after he was taken there by an acquaintance, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers were called to the area of Lane Avenue South, just north of I-10 in the Commonwealth area, because of a reported stabbing around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

When they arrived, they learned the man had been taken to the hospital, where he died.

JSO said all the people involved are accounted for and are being interviewed to figure out exactly what happened.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the JSO non-emergency number at 904-630-0500, or you can call CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.