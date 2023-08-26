4 killed when car crashes into utility pole near Firehouse Subs on University Boulevard, catches fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Four people are dead, and one person is in the hospital after a car crashed into a utility pole on University Boulevard South, to the left of Firehouse Subs, before bursting into flames early Saturday morning, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Five people were in a 2-door Audi heading eastbound on University Boulevard South, near Terry Road around 2:18 a.m., when the driver lost control and crashed, JSO said.

JSO said the driver was speeding and lost control at the curve. The car crashed into a concrete pole before it caught fire.

Four people were pronounced dead on the scene. The fifth person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to JFRD.

No one else was involved or injured.

Traffic Homicide detectives along with the staff from the Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.

JSO said University Boulevard will remain closed from Terry Road to Barnhill Drive for a few more hours. They suggest drivers seek an alternate route for a detour.

Ten days ago, on August 16, 2 people were killed when a BMW plowed into the Firehouse Subs and their vehicle caught fire.

This incident marks 124 traffic fatalities in Duval County this year.