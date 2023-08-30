Power outages: Tracking outages across Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia

News4JAX will be working to track how many residents across our area are without power in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia as Hurricane Idalia moves through Florida.

If you need to report an outage to your local utility or want to see your utility’s individual outage map, we have that information below.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, more than 267,000 reported power outages in Florida, according to PowerOutage.Us.

FPL

According to Florida Power and Light, 22,000 customers were out of power in Florida.

Crews are restoring power in between weather bands as conditions allow. Remember to stay far away from flooding, downed power lines and debris.

Report an Outage | Outage map

JEA

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, 4,600 JEA customers were out of power in the Duval County area. Remember to stay far away from flooding, downed power lines and debris.

Report an Outage | Outage map

Beaches Energy

Beaches Energy is actively monitoring Idalia. If you experience a power outage, call 904-247-6241 or email customerservice@beachesenergy.com to report it. To pay your bill, please click here. Beaches Energy will continue to monitor the storm and provide necessary updates via the CodeRed Emergency Notification System.

Clay Electric

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, 34,808 people were without power across 14 counties due to impacts from Hurricane Idalia.

“Outages are heavily concentrated in our Gainesville and Lake City Districts,” according to a release from Clay Electric. “When weather conditions allow, our lineworkers and mutual assistance crews will begin assessing damage and work as quickly and safely as possible to restore service.”

To report damage (non-life threatening) on our lines, please report it through MyClayElectric or call 1-888-434-9844 and wait to speak to a representative. To report a life-threatening situation, call 911.

Report an Outage | Outage map

Georgia Power

Thousands of outages were reported Wednesday morning.

Georgia Power offers outage alerts, which provide real-time outage information personalized specifically for you. Outage alerts let you know when there’s an outage in your area and when your power is going to be restored. Click here to sign up for outage alerts to receive customized alerts via text, email or phone call.

Report an Outage | Outage map