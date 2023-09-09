2 men shot in separate shootings sparked by verbal disputes: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two men suffered non-life threatening injuries after two separate shootings that were sparked by verbal disputes, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

The first shooting happened around 11:05 a.m. A man walked into the hospital with three gunshot wounds. Investigators discovered the incident stemmed from an ongoing argument with a known individual that became physical on Burnett Park Road.

The second shooting happened at 11:57 a.m. on West 12th Street. Another man in his late 20s was shot in the hip and pistol-whipped by another man, who police said found the victim and started a verbal altercation.

Both men’s injuries were non-life threatening.

JSO said there was no danger to the public as both shootings were isolated incidents.

If you have any information on either shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS or 904-630-0500.