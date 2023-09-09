Man shot, killed after Columbia County deputies respond to domestic dispute

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – Columbia County deputies responded to a domestic dispute Friday that led to the shooting deaths of a woman and a man.

According to a Facebook post, deputies were called to a home on U.S. 44 South and SE Patio Glen in reference to a domestic disturbance. When they arrived, they saw a man shoot a woman, prompting a deputy to shoot the man.

The man and the woman died at the scene.

The deputy was uninjured.

No further details were provided as the investigation is ongoing.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating and an administrative review will also be conducted as standard protocol in an officer-involved shooting.