Teen swimmer missing, 2 others taken to hospital after being pulled from water off Nassau County beach

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A 15-year-old boy went missing Wednesday afternoon and two more swimmers were taken to a local hospital after they were pulled from the waters off a Nassau County beach.

Fernandina Beach Fire Rescue said it happened at North Beach Park, access six north, around 3 p.m.

Officials said they were all on a blow-up raft that might be used in a pool but eventually fell out and likely got caught in a rip current. A witness said they saw the 15-year-old boy go under.

Officials said the people pulled from the water were taken to the hospital for observations.

As of 5 p.m., multiple rescue crews were out on the water to help with the search for the missing swimmer who is from Georgia.