Contractor finds remains in vacant Golden Glades home, police say

Staff, News4JAX

File photo of JSO logo (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A roofing contractor discovered skeletal remains Thursday in a vacant home on Fanshowe Road near Hodges Boulevard, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO said the man found the remains around 5:30 p.m. and contacted police. According to the property owner, the home was supposed to be vacant for about a year.

No foul play is suspected, and a medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Homicide detectives are talking to neighbors and the property owner as the investigation continues.

